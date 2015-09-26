Lightning and rain expected on Sunday in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Lightning and rain expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resource.

On September 27, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. As predicted, it will rain in some places at night and in the morning. The daytime will be cloudy, but mainly dry. Mild north wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula the temperature will be 16-20 C at night and 26-30 C in the daytime, in Baku predicted 17-19 degrees of heat at night, 26-30 C in the daytime.

Mostly rainless weather is expected in regions of Azerbaijan. However, at evening and night lightning and intermittent rain forecasted. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Mild east wind will blow..

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 10-15 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.