Lightning and rain expected tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 22 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, variable cloudy and occasional gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Short-term rain is likely to be in some places of the peninsula in morning and afternoon. Mild north wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+23°C at night and +24+28°C in the daytime in peninsula, +21+23°C at night and +25+27°C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg below normal, relative humidity at night, 75-85 % and 45-55 % in the daytime.

Tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some places of Azerbaijan's regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah will be +23 +24°C while +24+25°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +25 +26°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.