Lightning and rain predicted on September 1 in Baku

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 1.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain and lightning are expected in some places in the morning and evening.

Mild north-west wind will intensify in daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 20-24°C at night, 27-30°C in the daytime, also, 21-23°C at night, 27-29°C in the daytime in Baku.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24°C at night, 30-35°C in the daytime, as well as 12-17°C in mountains at night, 20-25°C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecasts, on the background of north wind compared to previous days temperature will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people on September 1-2 in Absheron peninsula.