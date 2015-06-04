Lightning and rain expected in Azerbaijani regions on June 5

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 5 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 5. Mild north wind will blow. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected, however, lightning and short-term rain are likely to be in the evening and at night in some mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime.