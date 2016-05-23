Lightning and heavy rain expected in some regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 24 fog is expected in capital and on the peninsula. Cloudiness will increase in the evening, rain is expected in some places at night.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 24-28 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some regions at night and in the morning. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some place in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in the mountains 7-12 C at night and 15-20 C in the daytime.