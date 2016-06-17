Lightning and hail predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow, June 18 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. In Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 18, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. North wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 C at night and 26-31 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening lightning and rain are expected. Hail is also predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 19-20 C, inBuzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 21-22 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 22-23 C.