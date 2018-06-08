Lighting, shower and strong wind predicted tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 9, the weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Rain and lightning predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Moderate north-west wind will be replaced with north-east one in the daytime.

The temperature on peninsula will be 17-19 C at night, 24-28 C in daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will normally be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85 C at night and 50-60% in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the north-western wind will blow and will be replaced by north-east wind in the daytime. The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees. On the southern beaches moderate south-west wind will be (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) replaced with north-east one in the daytime. The temperature of sea water will be 21-22 degrees.

Lightning and intermittent rain expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. Shower is expected in some places as well. The western wind will blow and intensify at night and in the daytime. The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in mountains temperature will be 7-11 at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

Comfortable weather conditions on Absheron peninsula on June 9 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.