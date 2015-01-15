Level of Caspian Sea decreased by more than half a meter over past 7 years

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian Sea is an indoor swimming pool, so here periodically occurring fluctuations.Report informs this was said in the statement of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The statement noted that the main factor of sea level change is climatic conditions of the basin.

Thus, changes in climatic conditions basins that make up the surface inflow to the Caspian Sea - Volga, which is approximately 80% of the total surface inflow, the Ural, Samur, Kura, Terek, Sefidrud and others - have a significant impact on sea level fluctuation.

Over the past 7 years, the level of the Caspian Sea has decreased by 0.56 m, and in 2014 the average elevation of sea level was 27.43 meters on the Baltic system.