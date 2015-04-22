Hunting rules amended in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet amended the decision "On approval of a normative legal acts in hunting".

Report informs, decision was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasizadeh.

According to the amendment, now hunting permit to members of "Military Hunters Union" Ltd at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Special State Protection Service (SSPS) will be issued by the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan.

Hunting license is a book of dark red color, size 7x10 cm. At the top of the cover of the State Emblem of Azerbaijan, under which the inscription "Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan Republic" located. At the bottom left of the front page space for photos, right from that - surname, first name and year of birth of the holder of the ticket. Series and ID number, date of issue, authority which issued the license, home address and personal signature of the owner also specified in hunting permit.