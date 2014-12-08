Latest information on environmental situation in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Director of the National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Matanat Avazova's interview with Report:

-How is the daily observations of environmental radiation conducted?

-The daily observations of environmental radiation is conducted 3 times per day (at 09:00, 15:00, 18:00 p.m.) in 42 posts covering all regions of the country. Based on the results of the measurements, the daily bulletins are prepared and delivered to relevant state bodies and the data is posted on the website of the ministry on a daily basis.

-How well is the control system of automated monitoring on the radiation background in the country and what are the results?

-The control system of automated monitoring on the radiation background in trans-boundary areas (Kazakh, Sederek(NAR), Beylagan, Astara, Guba regions and Pirallahi island) is functioning normally. Currently, monitoring data is transmitted to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the National Environmental Monitoring Department, as well as, the Ministry of Emergency Situations Crisis Management Centre every half hour.

-The monitoring is conducted on a regular basis. In which cities and monitoring stations is the monitoring of atmospheric air pollution is conducted?

-The monitoring of atmospheric air pollution is conducted in 8 large industrial cities of the country- 26 observation posts in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan, Nakhchivan, Lankaran and Shaki.90853 samples on the background content of air pollutants in these cities and each city's specific harmful substances was taken from and 92466 analysis of 18 kinds of pollutants was carried out on the samples. According to the level of atmospheric air pollution, daily bulletins "on the conditions of atmospheric air pollution levels and the natural radiation environment" are prepared and delivered to relevant state bodies and the information is posted on the Ministry's website on a regular basis. The main pollutants in Baku - the average concentration of dust by 1.3 times; nitrogen oxide-4 by 1.2 times, and hydrogen fluoride by 1.6 times passed MPC (maximum permissible concentration). The contamination of atmosphere in Shaki and Lankaran was within the norm.

-What has been done to monitor of atmospheric precipitation?

-Monitoring of the chemical composition of atmospheric precipitation is carried out in 6 regions of the country- Absheron peninsula, Kur-Araz lowland, the Lesser Caucasus, the north-east and the south slope of the Greater Caucasus and 23 stations in Lankaran according 11 indicators (sulfate, nitrate, phosphate, ammonium, chloride, bicarbonate, magnesium, calcium ions, electric conductivity, hardness, and pH). In accordance with the results of analyzes, the least amount of ingredients in precipitation was revealed in Khizi (30.6 mg / l) and the most in Nefchala (496,1 mg / l).

-What is the current situation in monitoring of surface water and soil pollution?

-Monitoring of surface water pollution is carried out in 50 observation stations according to 42 water objects (27 rivers, 4 water reservoirs, 1 port, 10 lakes).In this regard, the water samples taken according to detergents, oil products, phenols, organic oxidizing, chlorine pesticides, heavy metals and mineral content of the water are analyzed.

Based on the results of analyzes, it was revealed that the concentrations on some indicators in most water objects exceed MPC. Thus, the phenols in Shikhli-2 settlements of the Kura river exceed MPC by 3 times and in Bahmanli settlement of the Araz river by 2 times. The reason for this is the water polluted with domestic and industrial wastes and directly discharged into water objects without treatment by Georgia and Armenia.

Monitoring is being conducted in the country on studying the pollution of background composition of land with petroleum products, pesticides and heavy metals. The chemical analysis is made on soil samples taken during monitoring of soil pollution. Generally, the environmental situation is satisfactory overall.