Intensifying strong wind will cease on December 25 - WARNING

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 22, the expected weather conditions were announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist, drizzle will be observed on some places at night and in morning. The intensified south-west wind will blow and will be replaced by the north-western wind during the daytime. Sometimes will be strong.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 degrees of heat at night, 9-12 in daytime, 6-8 at night in Baku and 9-11 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 770 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

On December 22, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Mist and drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 8-12 in daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on mountainous at night, 5-9 degrees of heat in daytime.

Ministry warns that from December 22 to December 25 occasionally intensifying western wind will blow in some places.