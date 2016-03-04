IDEA Public Union resumes its Green Conversation Club

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ This year, IDEA Public Union will resume its Green Conversation Club - the ultimate training venue for young environmentalists and specialists to interact in English.

Report informs the new session of the Club will take place on Thursday, March 10th at 5PM in IDEA Public Union’s Resource Center.

During the 1-hour session participants will engage in sharing of impressions about short film screenings, interactive activities and discussions of environmental issues and concerns. The conversation will be conducted in the English language.

To join the session, please forward your CVs to greenclub@ideacampaign.org by no later than March 9, 2016.

For additional information: +(994 12) 497 63 16.