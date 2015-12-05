IDEA Public Association becomes member of Conference of Parties to UN Convention to Combat Desertification

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ IDEA Public Association, founded and headed by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, has become a member of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Established in 1994, UNCCD is the sole legally binding international agreement linking environment and development to sustainable land management. The Convention addresses specifically the arid, semi-arid and dry sub-humid areas, known as the drylands, where some of the most vulnerable ecosystems and peoples can be found.

The Convention’s 195 parties work together to improve the living conditions for people in drylands, to maintain and restore land and soil productivity, and to mitigate the effects of drought.