Hydrometeorologist warning weather-sensitive people

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather on August 15-16 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. Report was told in Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to information, the prevalence of moderate and weak winds and high temperatures on the background of high humidity, which will be observed in Absheron peninsula at certain times of 15 and 16 August, will be unfavorable and can cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people.

On August 17 there will be a strengthening of the north wind and close to normal temperatures, such weather conditions are relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.