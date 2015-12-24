​Huseyn Bagirov: No environmental emergency arose as a result of 'Guneshli' oil rig fire

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The accident at the 10th oil platform in the Guneshli field did not result in an environmental emergency."

Report informs, this was stated by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov in an interview with journalists.

According to him, the oil spill area on the site of the accident is less than 2 km2 , which means contamination of condensate is 3-4 times higher than normal.

Bagirov said that oil wells on the Kazakh side have been maintained well from the time of the former Soviet Union.

The Minister said that in order to prevent the spread of an oil spill at the sea, BP and SOCAR have tried to take advantage of limiting devices, but due to the insignificance of the spill, it did not give any effect.