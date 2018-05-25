Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ From tomorrow, May 26, the hunting season declared open in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Deputy Director of Department of Protection of Biodiversity and Development of Special Protected Nature Territories Development at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Hikmat Alizadeh said during press conference.

According to him, the season will last until March 16, 2019: “Hunting will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays. Hunters can hunt in areas identified by the ministry. Foreign hunters must also obey the law. We will instruct companies working with foreigners to educate them”.

The deputy director noted that the fee for local and foreign citizens is the same: "Foreign hunters are more likely to hunt for wild boar and wild birds."