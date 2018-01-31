Hirkan National Park observes female leopard

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 30, a calf of Astara resident Talib Ahmadov's household was killed by wild animal in the border area of Shindan forestry, Hirkan National Park, Almabadi valley between Armudu and Onuz villages, Astara district.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), shortly after the incident, jaegers of the National Park observed a mature female leopard in the area. Notably, a week before, episodes of the leopard was recorded by photo traps installed by the Shindan forestry of the Hirkan National Park.

Employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, representatives of IDEA Public Union visited the area and hold a conversation with the local residents on leopard conservation, rare pearl of Azerbaijan's forests.

The organizations, implementing the project under the recommendation of Leyla Aliyeva, Head of IDEA Public Union, take necessary measures to pay compensation to the farmer.

Notably, leopard is a predatory animal and included in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Although leopard range was very large, currently, this type are observed only on the Talish Mountains, mountainous regions of Zangazur, Karabakh and Nakhchivan.

IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources thanked the resident of Astara district for his responsibility to the issue.