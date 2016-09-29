Heavy rains will continue in Baku - WARNING

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula will be some rainy tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. On September 30, rainfall will be intensive in the capital and peninsula, lightning is predicted.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-15 C at night, 18-21 C in the daytime, in Baku and 13-15 C at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 764 mm of mercury column to 768 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95 percent.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. In some places rainfall will be intensive and to be followed with sleet and snow in mountainous areas. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-6 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

According to the warning, from September 30 to October 01 in the afternoon rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Heavy rains will intensify in some places.