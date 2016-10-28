Heavy rain predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 29, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally drizzly rain is predicted in some areas, a break in the afternoon expected.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in the capital and on peninsula, mild north wind will blow tomorrow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 9-13 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal, 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Rain is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on October 29. It will intensify in some places, rainfall will be replaced with sleet and snow in mountainous regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, -2-7 C in the high mountainous areas at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.

On October 29, according to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be relatively favorable, but on October 30, contrasting fluctuation of atmospheric pressure, occasionally intensified south wind to be followed by north wind will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.