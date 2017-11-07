Heavy rain predicted in Baku tomorrow - WARNING

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 8, intermittent rain will be observed on some places. North wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 9-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-17 in daytime, in Baku 10-12 degrees at night and 15-17 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 767 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The MENR warns, the weather will be unstable, occasional rain will be observed on Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 8 evening and on November 9. Heavy rain predicted on some places. North-west wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, rainy weather, occasionally intensifying Khazri and slight drop in the temperature on Absheron peninsula on November 8 evening and on November 9 is mainly unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Occasional rain predicted on the regions of Azerbaijan. Torrential rain will be observed on some regions.

West wind will occasionally intensify on some places. The temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 in daytime, 0-5 in mountains at night and 5-10 in daytime.