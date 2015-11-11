Thursday heavy rain is predicted in Baku

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow, November 12 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 12 during the daytime rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rainfall will be intensive in some places in the evening. Mild north-west wind will blow in the afternoon.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 C at night, 12-14 in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 degrees at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. Rainfall in some areas will be intensive, wet snow in the mountainous regions will be replaced with snow as predicted. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.