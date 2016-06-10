Heavy rain is predicted in Azerbaijan on June 11

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on June 11.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night and 20-24 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 22-24 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, in some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and heavy rain and hail expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in the mountains 6-11 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime. In high mountain areas temperature will be 0-4 C at night, 4-7 in the daytime.