Ecologists predict heavy rain in Baku - WARNING

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Occasional rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 13 intensive rainfall is expected in some places of the capital and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-14 C at night, 16-20 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 759 mm Hg up to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

According to the warning, on October 12-13, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, lightning and intermittent rain is expected.