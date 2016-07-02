Heavy rain and hail predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on Sunday.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rain is forecasted in some places at night and strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night and 26-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

On June 3, in some places of Azerbaijani regions lightning and occasional rain are predicted. Rainfall will be replaced with heavy rain in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 30-34 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.