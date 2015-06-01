Hail expected in Azerbaijani regions on June 2

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 1 in Azerbaijan was announced.

The Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 2. North-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +18+21°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected, however, lightning and short-term rain and hail are likely to be in the evening and at night. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; +10+15°C at night and +23+28°C in the noon.

In Absheron beaches, sea water temperature will be +18 +19°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +20+21°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +21+22°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.