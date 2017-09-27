Gulshad Mammadova: We don't expect significant autumnal change in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "No significant change in weather conditions is expected in Azerbaijan this autumn compared to the same period of previous years".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that temperature will be close to the climatic normal in some places and below in some places this autumn: "Rainy weather will be often observed in autumn. Precipitation is predicted to be close to the climatic normal and slightly above normal on some places".

Commenting on sudden cooling of weather in recent days, the expert noted that September is characterized by changeable weather conditions: "Both high and low temperature is observed in September. This year the same process has been observed. Temperature dropped in autumn season this year, it is autumn now and such conditions are normal".

She said that the temperature dropped in recent days compared to previous days: "North wind intensified in the country, rainy weather is occasionally observed in the regions and in the capital".