Frosty weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 20.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, the weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, drizzle expected. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-4 C frost at night and +3+6 C in afternoon, in Baku 0-2 C frost at night, +3+5 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 770 mm mercury column to 766 mm. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 60-70 % in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, till December 22 weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning

However, precipitations expected in some northern and eastern regions of the Greater Caucasus West wind will blow and intensify in some places.The temperature will be -2-7 C frost at night, +2+7 C in the daytime, in the mountains -10-15 degrees of frost at night, 0-5 C frost in daytime.