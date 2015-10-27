Foreigners engaged in illegal hunting detained in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the raid launched by the officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), foreigners engaged in illegal hunting detained in the hunting territory named as "Mahmudchala".

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

According to information in the course of the investigation revealed that, the offenders are citizen of Syria Mohammed al-Hamdi and Iraqi citizen Khalil Ibrahim Eesee al-Javari. They seized 4 carcasses of wild pigeons, 4quails, 2 domestic pigeons, trap nets and baskets for birds.

In fact, in accordance with the laws were drawn up acts and protocols. For violation of the law "On the animal world" and in accordance with the relevant article of the Administrative Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, each of illegal hunters fined of 2,000 AZN (total 4 000 AZN).

The raids on the territory of the republic to curb illegal hunting are going on.