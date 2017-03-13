Forecasts Bureau: Weather will not change seriously in next few days

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather terms will not change seriously in next few days.

The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

He said that in Baku and Absheron peninsula in next two days, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless: "It will be foggy in some places".

According to G. Mammadova on March 14 north-east wind will blow in country: "On March 15, north-east wind will be followed by south-east wind. Wind speed will reach 8-13 meters per second."

She said that in next few days, the weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. " But at night rain is expected in southern and western regions. It will be foggy at times. East wind will blow".