Forecasts Bureau: Weather will be stable in country in coming days

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "No significant change predicted in weather conditions in Azerbaijan in next three days".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that rain will be observed on some parts of the country on November 17 and 18 daytime: "Weather will be stable, mainly rainless in the country from November 18 till 19-20, east wind will blow. No significant change predicted in the temperature".