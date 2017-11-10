Forecasts Bureau: Weather stabilizes tomorrow, temperature rises 2-3 C

© Report

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Unstable weather conditions in the country will continue until November 11 daytime".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the weather will stabilize tomorrow at noon: "Weather will be mainly rainless tomorrow. Rainless weather predicted on most regions on November 12 and 13. On November 12, temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees compared to these days".