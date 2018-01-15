 Top
    Forecasts Bureau: Weather stabilizes in Azerbaijan on January 17

    Dry weather will be observed in some regions tomorrow

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ " The weather will be stabilized in Azerbaijan on January 17".

    Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department ofNational Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that on January 17, the weather will be mainly rainless during the day: “On January 18, air temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees compared with these days”.

    Mammadova noted that although dry weather will be observed in some regions tomorrow, rainy weather will dominate in mountainous areas.

