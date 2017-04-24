Forecasts Bureau: Weather in Azerbaijan will stabilize on April 26

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The weather is expected to stabilize from April 26 in Azerbaijan."

Report was informed by Gulshad Mammadova, Acting Director of the Hydrological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to him, a strong wind blowing throughout the day on April 24 will gradually stabilize at night: "The wind will strengthen again on April 25 afternoon. Tomorrow a strong wind will blow in the country. On April 26 in daytime the weather is expected to mild gradually".

G. Mammadova said that air temperature will not change over next 2-3 days in Azerbaijan.