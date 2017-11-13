Forecasts Bureau: We predict changeable cloudy weather and drizzle for next two days

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ "No significant change predicted in weather conditions in Azerbaijan over the next two days".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that drizzling rain will be observed in some south-eastern regions, mainly in Lankaran-Astara zone on November 13 and 14 night and morning: "Fog, eastern wind predicted on some regions. The temperature will be 15-19 in afternoon, 7-12 on mountains".

According to the expert, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula in next two days: "Drizzling rain will be observed on some parts of the peninsula at night and in morning. South wind will blow. The temperature will change between 15-19 degrees".