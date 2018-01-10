Forecasts Bureau: Unstable weather conditions will last until January 11

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Duration of unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that current unstable weather conditions observed in the country will continue until January 11 daytime: "As reported in advance, unstable weather conditions observed in the country from January 9 evening till 10 morning. Strong north-west wind blew. Rain, sleet, snow observed on some places. Snow cover occurred on some places after snow at night".

According to her, such weather will continue today: "The weather will become stable and mainly rainless from January 11 daytime".