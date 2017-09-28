Forecasts Bureau: Unstable weather conditions will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan will continue until the end of September".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said it will rain occasionally in the country: “It will be intensive in different places. The temperature will fluctuate between 17-22 C in the afternoon and 10-15 C in mountainous regions”.

Regarding the weather in Baku in the coming days, G. Mammadova said intensive rains in the capital will weaken in the coming days: “Intermittent rain is expected in the capital. The weather will be changeable cloudy. Mostly rainfall is expected in some places at night and in the evening. Mild north-east wind will blow”.