 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasts Bureau: Unstable weather conditions will continue in Azerbaijan

    Gulshad Mammadova: “Intensive rainfall will weaken in Baku in the coming days”

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan will continue until the end of September".

    Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said it will rain occasionally in the country: “It will be intensive in different places. The temperature will fluctuate between 17-22 C in the afternoon and 10-15 C in mountainous regions”.

    Regarding the weather in Baku in the coming days, G. Mammadova said intensive rains in the capital will weaken in the coming days: “Intermittent rain is expected in the capital. The weather will be changeable cloudy. Mostly rainfall is expected in some places at night and in the evening. Mild north-east wind will blow”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi