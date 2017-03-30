 Top
    Forecasts Bureau: Tomorrow's strong wind to weak on April 1

    Gulshad Mammadova: Tomorrow strong north-west wind will blow on country

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Strong wind predicted on the territory of the country March 31 will weaken on April 1".

    The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that tomorrow strong north-west wind will blow on the country: "North-west wind will gradually become mild on April 1 morning and replaced by north-east wind at noon". 

