    Forecasts Bureau: Today temperature will reach 27 C

    Gulshad Mammadova: Temperature will gradually drop October 31

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "On October 30, air temperature is expected to rise to 23-27 degrees in Azerbaijan in daytime".

    Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that however, temperature is high today, it will gradually drop from tomorrow: "The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula in next two days, northern wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 C". 

