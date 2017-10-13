 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasts Bureau: Temperature will gradually rise in next two days

    Gulshad Mammadova: Weather will be rainless tomorrow© Report

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The temperature will gradually rise in Azerbaijan in the next two days".

    Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that the temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees on October 14-15: "Currently observed weather conditions will last until October 13 evening. Weather will be stable and mainly rainless in the country from October 14 morning". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi