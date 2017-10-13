Forecasts Bureau: Temperature will gradually rise in next two days

© Report

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The temperature will gradually rise in Azerbaijan in the next two days".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees on October 14-15: "Currently observed weather conditions will last until October 13 evening. Weather will be stable and mainly rainless in the country from October 14 morning".