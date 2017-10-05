Forecasts Bureau: Temperature will gradually rise in next three days

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ "In the next three days, the temperature will rise gradually in Azerbaijan".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that as reported in advance, the weather has stabilized in the country today: "Weather will be stable and rainless in the next three days. Eastern winds will dominate. Temperature will gradually rise compared to previous days. Drizzle may be observed on some regions, but the weather will be rainless throughout the day".