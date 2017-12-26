Forecasts Bureau: Stable weather conditions will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the next two three days in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that the weather will be stable in next 2-3 days in Azerbaijan.

According to her, no significant change in weather conditions is expected in coming days.

Mammadova noted that the western wind will blow in next two or three days and will further intensify: “Temperature will be 9-14 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 9-14 in Central Lowland areas and 7-12 degrees in mountainous regions”.