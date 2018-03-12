 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasts Bureau: Rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan in next two days

    Gulshad Mammadova: “No significant change in air temperature is expected”

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ “The weather is predicted to be mostly mild and dry in the country in the next two days”.

    Director of the Hydrometeorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    He said that no significant change is expected in air temperature on March 13-14: "But rain predicted in some northern and eastern regions, snow in mountainous areas”.

    As for the weather conditions observed in the capital, the expert said that intermittent rain and drizzle predicted on March 13-14 in Baku: "The mild south-east wind will blow in the next two days".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi