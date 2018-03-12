Forecasts Bureau: Rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan in next two days

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ “The weather is predicted to be mostly mild and dry in the country in the next two days”.

Director of the Hydrometeorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

He said that no significant change is expected in air temperature on March 13-14: "But rain predicted in some northern and eastern regions, snow in mountainous areas”.

As for the weather conditions observed in the capital, the expert said that intermittent rain and drizzle predicted on March 13-14 in Baku: "The mild south-east wind will blow in the next two days".