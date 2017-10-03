Forecasts Bureau: Rain will stop, temperature up on October 5

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Weather will stabilize, rain will stop and temperature rise from October 5".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the country is experiencing rainy weather: "Heavy rain is being observed on some places. Snow fell on some regions. Unstable weather will continue tomorrow".

G. Mammadova said that the weather conditions will stabilize from October 5. According to her, the weather will get moderate on October 5 daytime and will be rainless: "The temperature will rise gradually in comparison with these days", she said.