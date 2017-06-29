Forecasts Bureau: Ecologists predict no precipitation in Azerbaijan this weekend

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan will continue until June 30. No precipitation is expected in the weekend."

Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

According to her, weather will be changeably cloudy, occasionally gloomy on June 30 in Baku and Absheron peninsula: “It will rain at night and in the morning. However, the weather will be mainly rainless in the afternoon of July 1. On July 1 and July 2, moderate northern wind will blow in the capital.

G. Mammadova noted that, rainfalls will be gradually cease by June 30: “On July 1 and 2, the weather will be stable and rainless in most regions. The temperature will rise gradually as compared to previous days."