Forecasts Bureau: Hot weather in Azerbaijan will continue this weekend

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Hot weather in Azerbaijan will continue in the next two to three days".

Gulshad Mammadova, Acting Director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.

She said that strong wind will not be observed in the coming days: "Moderate south-eastern wind will dominate in the country. The temperature will be 33-38 C of heat at noon".

G. Mammadova noted that hot weather will also be observed in the regions of Azerbaijan: "East wind will blow. The temperature will range around 35-40 C".