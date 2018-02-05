Forecasts Bureau: Foggy weather will stay throughout the day - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula is foggy starting from this morning.

Gulshad Mammadova, Director of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) told Report that south-western wind is blowing in Baku and Absheron peninsula: "The wind intensifies, south-western wind will be replaced with the north-western wind this evening. Foggy weather will continue throughout the day and to weaken in the second half of the day.

Talking about the reason of the, she added that advantage of the south-east wind for several days has led to the formation of mist: "At present temperature is 8 C. The weather temperature will change between 7-11 C during the day".