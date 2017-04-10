 Top
    Forecasts Bureau announced duration of unstable weather conditions

    Gulshad Mammadova: Weather will be changeable cloudy on April 12

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Current unstable weather conditions in the territory of the country will dominate till April 11 daytime".

    The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    According to her, the weather will be rainless in the next days: "Tomorrow the weather will stabilize after noon. Weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless on April 12". 

