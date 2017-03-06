Forecasting Bureau: In coming days temperature will rise in Azerbaijan

© fotolia

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ "No significant change in weather conditions is predicted in Azerbaijan in coming days".

Deputy Director of the Hydrometrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that weather will be stable in next 2-3 days: "Mild south wind will blow".

According to her, compared to previous days, temperature will gradually rise in next few days: "Temperature will be 10-15 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 12-18 in Central Lowland districts and 7-12 in the mountainous areas".

She added that short-term rain is predicted on some mountainous areas on March 8 evening.