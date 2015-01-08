 Top
    First snowfall in Baku - PHOTOS

    Snowy weather expected to last up to January 10

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ It began to snow in Baku in the early morning today.

    Snow not remains because of fall with breaks. However, according to information, it will snow today and tomorrow.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in Baku and Absheron peninsula intermittently snow will continue, blizzard to blow, and the roads will freeze at night.

    Snowy weather will last up to January 10. 

