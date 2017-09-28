First snow falls in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

© "Report"

Guba. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first snow of the season has fallen in Azerbaijan.

Northern Bureau of Report News Agency informs, rain in Guba district at night turned to snow early morning.

The first snowfall was mainly observed on mountainous villages of Guba - 2,000 meters above sea level, also, on Budug, Zeyid, Elik, Zhek, Haput, Galakhidat, Khinalig and Khaltan regions. Snow height made 5-7 cm.

At present, snowfall is observed in the district. No shortages reported with roads and power supply.